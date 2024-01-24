Report: Auburn expected to hire LSU director of player personnel Will Redmond to same role

While LSU reportedly completed its on-field coaching staff on Wednesday with the hiring of Tulane’s Slade Nagle as the next tight ends coach, it now apparently has a key off-field role to fill.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Auburn was hiring LSU director of player personnel Will Redmond to serve in the same role. A native of Franklin, Tennessee, and a graduate of Tennessee in 2013, Redmond has been on staff at LSU since 2021.

He previously served as the director of recruiting at Kansas and director of player personnel at Middle Tennessee State before joining LSU’s staff, where he was retained during the transition from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly.

Source: Auburn is expecting to hire LSU’s Will Redmond as the director of player personnel. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 24, 2024

Now, Redmond is joining an Auburn staff that saw quite a bit of shakeup after the team finished 6-7 in the first year under coach Hugh Freeze.

