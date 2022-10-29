Report: Auburn in discussions with Mississippi State AD John Cohen

A recent report indicated that the Auburn Tigers likely wouldn’t make a decision on the future of head football coach Bryan Harsin until they made an athletic director hire. We could be closing in on that piece of the puzzle for Auburn athletics.

According to a report from ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Auburn Tigers have entered discussions with Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen. Cohen has served as the athletic director at his alma mater since 2016 when Scott Stricklin left for the AD job at Florida.

The hiring of Cohen would be interesting with Utah State’s AD John Hartwell being named as the leading candidate recently. It could also signal that a decision on the head football coach could be approaching soon as the calendar turns to November next week.

Sources: Auburn is in discussions with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to become Auburn’s next athletic director. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2022

We will continue to monitor the chatter in regard to the next athletic director at Auburn University.

