REPORT: Auburn DC Ron Roberts leaving for job at Florida

Hugh Freeze is looking to replace offensive coordinator.

Ron Roberts is expected to leave the Plains to become Florida’s executive head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Auburn’s defense had a solid season under Roberts and the group excelled at making adjustments as the game went on. The group ranked seventh in the SEC in scoring defense (22.6 points per game) and eighth overall in total defense (357 yards per game).

They were at their best against the pass, ranking third in the conference in passing defense (207 yards per game) and finishing third with 12 interceptions.

Auburn and Freeze parted ways with offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery on Friday and they have not yet announced a replacement.

Florida is expected to hire Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts as executive head coach for defense, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, sources tell @247sports

