Report: Aubrey Pleasant interviewed for Saints defensive coordinator

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said on Tuesday that he’s not sure if he will continue calling the team’s defensive plays after being promoted from defensive coordinator and the new coordinator will likely impact that decision.

The team has reportedly started the search for that coordinator. Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that the team has interviewed Lions defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for the position.

Pleasant also interviewed with the Vikings this month, but a report on Wednesday indicated the team is working on a deal with Ed Donatell to fill that spot.

Pleasant moved from the Rams to the Lions for the 2021 season. He spent four years with the NFC West team and previously coached in Washington for four seasons.

