Report: Atlantic Coast Conference votes to invite Stanford, Cal, SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference is expanding West.

ACC presidents and chancellors met Friday morning and voted to add three new teams to schools to the conference - Stanford, Cal and SMU - according to ESPN's Pete Thamel and other sources.

The addition brings football teams in the conference to 17 and all other sports to 18, as Notre Dame remains independent in football.

The additions will begin in the 2024-25 school year.

The ACC needed approval from 12 of the 15 programs in the conference and got just that, with Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina voting against the expansion westward, according to the Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

With the expansion, the ACC joins the arms race in conference expansion.

Texas and Oklahoma begin the mass realignment with their move to the SEC, starting next season, bringing the conference to 16 teams. The Big 12 will also have 16 teams, while the Big 10 is up to 18 and the Pac-12 will be left with just Washington State and Oregon State

FSU officials have been outspoken about leaving the conference if there isn't a significant change in the revenue distribution model, with programs like FSU receiving more money since they bring in more.

At a Board of Trustees Meeting in August, FSU president Richard McCullough called the school’s situation “an existential crisis.”

FSU Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Alford has been gunning for a new revenue distribution model that rewards schools that rewards schools that bring the league a more significant share of the wealth. He stated at the ACC spring meetings his preference is to stay in the ACC.

Alford said he fears the ACC is in danger of falling behind both the SEC and Big Ten in revenue by about $30 million per year when their respective new television contracts start (Big Ten in 2023, SEC in 2024).

More: FSU conference realignment rumors swirl: What we know about Florida State leaving the ACC

More: 'An existential crisis': Florida State president, Board of Trustees low on ACC future

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Atlantic Coast Conference votes to invite Stanford, Cal, SMU