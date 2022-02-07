Report: Atlanta Hawks ‘have interest’ in Boston’s Marcus Smart in trade built around Bogdan Bogdanovic

There appears to be a very healthy market for Boston Celtics veteran point guard Marcus Smart ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline set to arrive this Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 pm ET with reporting from The Athletic’s Chris Kirchner suggesting that the Flower Mound native is a target of the Atlanta Hawks.

Previously connected via a leaked offer including Cam Reddish that did not materialize before Reddish was dealt to the New York Knicks last month, it seems the interest on Atlanta’s part has not died with their proposed trade. Noting that the Hawks “have interest” in Smart, Kirchner relates that he has “actually heard some chatter on a Smart-(Bogdan) Bogdanovic trade framework in the past few days.”

No further details on what might be in such an offer, but the Athletic analyst thinks it would be more than the top-18 protected 2022 Charlotte Hornets first-rounder possessed by Atlanta proposed by a reader in a fictitious trade offer.

It might be prudent to keep an eye on this rumor, but we believe it would require a substantial return for the Celtics to give up on the former No. 6 pick given how much of Boston’s recent success can be attributed to his play.

