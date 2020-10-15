Report: Atlanta Falcons close facility due to positive COVID-19 tests

Mark Schofield

NFL organizations continue to face challenges playing during th COVID-19 pandemic. In previous weeks the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots faced cancellations and postponements due to positive tests within their respective organizations, and now it seems the Atlanta Falcons might be the next team to join them.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the news on Thursday morning:


Atlanta is schedule to play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, but given this situation that game might be in doubt:


Schefter is reporting that Atlanta had four positive tests: