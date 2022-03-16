Report: Athletics trade Matt Chapman to Blue Jays in another blockbuster

Report: A's send Chapman to Blue Jays in another blockbuster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics' fire sale continued early on Wednesday morning.

This time it was Matt Chapman on the move, as Oakland reportedly dealt the All-Star third baseman to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The #BlueJays are finalizing a trade for 2-time Platinum Glove-winning 3B Matt Chapman, source confirms. Carlos Baerga was the first to report. @MLBNetwork @FAN590 @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 16, 2022

In return for Chapman, the A's will receive righty pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, shortstop Kevin Smith, lefty pitcher Zach Logue and lefty pitcher Kirby Snead.

Hoglund was the Jays' No. 5 prospect, Smith was their No. 7 prospect and Logue was their No. 24 prospect, according to Baseball America. Hoglund was Toronto's first round pick in the 2021 draft. Sportsnet's Shi Davidi first reported the prospect haul.

Chapman, 28, has starred for the A's since being promoted to MLB in 2017. He has three Gold Glove awards and was an All-Star in 2019. Chapman finishes his A's tenure with 111 home runs and 296 RBIs in 573 career games over five seasons. Now, he joins a stacked lineup that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer and Teoscar Hernández.