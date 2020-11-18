Report: At least 8 Raiders defensive starters on COVID reserve list ahead of Chiefs showdown
The Las Vegas Raiders are facing significant COVID-19 problems — again.
According to NFL Network, at least eight starters on the Raiders defense will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Those players have not been identified, and they may or may not be eligible to play on Sunday.
Either way, it’s going to be a problem as the Raiders face the daunting task of taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to the report, their placement on the list is due to high-risk contacts instead of positive tests. If they continue to test negative, the players on the list can play on Sunday. But they won’t be able to prepare in practice this week for the league’s most dangerous offense.
At least 8 starters and others who play key roles won’t practice, sources say. Some will only be eligible on Sunday. All they have to do is get ready to face the #Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/7CGaqbXtth
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020