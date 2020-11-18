Report: At least 8 Raiders defensive starters on COVID reserve list ahead of Chiefs showdown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 04: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team's 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on October 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are facing significant COVID-19 problems — again.

According to NFL Network, at least eight starters on the Raiders defense will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Those players have not been identified, and they may or may not be eligible to play on Sunday.

Either way, it’s going to be a problem as the Raiders face the daunting task of taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the report, their placement on the list is due to high-risk contacts instead of positive tests. If they continue to test negative, the players on the list can play on Sunday. But they won’t be able to prepare in practice this week for the league’s most dangerous offense.