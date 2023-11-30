Report: Arrest warrant issued for Von Miller in domestic violence case

Bills linebacker Von Miller is facing a domestic violence case in Dallas.

WFAA reports that Miller's longtime girlfriend accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning and a warrant has been issued for Miller's arrest. The warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, a third-degree felony.

The Bills are on their bye week and Miller is from the Dallas suburbs.

Miller was previously investigated for domestic violence in 2021, but was not charged.

The 34-year-old Miller is in his second season with the Bills after previously playing for the Rams in 2021. He was selected by the Broncos with the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and played with them until he was traded to the Rams.

It is unclear what Miller's status will be with the Bills and the NFL in light of today's news. Players accused of domestic violence are often placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which means they do not play while the accusation is investigated.