The NFLPA has advised players to stop working out together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The reason?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that “around 10 NFL teams have reported positive coronavirus tests for at least one of their players.”

Reports have indicated the Cowboys, Texans, Rams, Broncos, 49ers and Buccaneers have had a player or multiple players test positive. Ezekiel Elliott, Von Miller, Kareem Jackson and Brian Allen are players who are known to have contracted the coronavirus.

Saints coach Sean Payton has recovered from COVID-19.

According to Fowler, the NFL and NFLPA share a database that updates each time a team reports a positive test, and there has been a uptick of positive cases over the past two weeks.

That uptick shows what can — and likely will — happen during the season. The NFL and its teams have to figure out how to mitigate the virus, because the virus is making it clear it’s not going away quietly.

Report: Around 10 teams have reported at least one positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk