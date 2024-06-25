Report: Arlington Heights remains in contention for Bears stadium

The Chicago Bears’ search for a new stadium site continues despite the organization’s public plans to build on the Chicago lakefront next to Soldier Field.

While it seemed like Arlington Heights, the 326-acre property the organization purchased last year, was out of the running due to property tax issues, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

According to CHGO’s Mark Carman, the Bears have made “progress” with Arlington Heights and the school district board in regards to getting a stadium deal in place.

Source: The Bears have made progress in their discussions with Arlington Heights and the school district board for their stadium deal. The belief is that Kevin Warren’s timeline to get a deal done remains aggressive.

Carman provided an update regarding the team finding a resolution with property taxes and Arlington Heights officials are still optimistic that the Bears will choose to build there — although the organization remains publicly committed to building on the lakefront.

Update: Bears continue to work towards a resolution regarding property taxes with school board and Arlington Heights on the land they own. AH remains hopeful Bears will build their new stadium there. The Bears maintain their stadium focus remains on the museum campus in Chicago.

“I’m confident at the correct time that we will come together to figure out a stadium solution,” president/CEO Kevin Warren said, via NBC Sports Chicago, earlier this month.

While the public goal remains to find a resolution in building a new stadium on the Chicago lakefront, Arlington Heights could very well be an answer.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire