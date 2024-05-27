Report: Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft

Former Arkansas junior forward Trevon Brazile will reportedly withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Brazile declared for the draft on April 8. He recently competed in the draft combine and averaged four points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist in two scrimmage games, and registered the fifth-highest max vertical jump (41 inches). He also worked out with the Detroit Pistons.

The 6-foot-10 forward initially indicated he was committed to remaining in the draft but eventually entered the transfer portal on May 1. He reportedly received feedback from team executives that he should return to college and play at least one more season in college.

Trevon Brazile will withdraw from the NBA Draft, his agent Daniel Hazan told @TheFieldOf68. The 6-10 forward is extremely talented and is making a smart decision, per multiple NBA executives. Wide-open looking for his next spot. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 27, 2024

Brazile averaged 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 48.8% shooting from the field in 26 games this past season with the Razorbacks. He scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on Nov. 29 in a win over Duke.

The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He is expected to be recruited by the top programs in the country after establishing himself as a productive frontcourt player at Arkansas.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire