REPORT: Arkansas transfer big man commits to K-State

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Jerome Tang has his big man for the 2024-25 season.

Baye Fall, a transfer center from Arkansas, committed to K-State on Saturday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Fall is 6-foot-11 and played in just nine games for the Razorbacks as a true freshman last year. He comes to Manhattan with three years of eligibility left.

Fall was a McDonald’s All-American out of high school. He’s originally a native of Dakar, Sengal.

The former Razorback is the first big man to commit to K-State in the 2024 offseason. He’s the fourth transfer commit this offseason in total, joining Dug McDaniel, CJ Jones and Brendan Hausen.

The Wildcats could be looking into adding a guy who played with Fall last season, as Arkansas’ Khalif Battle was recently on campus for a visit.

