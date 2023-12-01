Report: Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy expected to take job at Mississippi State

Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy had been linked with other jobs during the week and Friday morning, FootballScoop reported that Kennedy is expected to be hired to the same job at Mississippi State.

Kennedy just finished his third season with the Razorbacks. It didn’t go well.

Arkansas gave up a school-record 47 sacks to rank 129th in FBS out of 133 teams. The Hogs’ rushing attack averaged just 139 yards per game, barely inside the top 100 and its lowest team total since 2012.

Head coach Sam Pittman said Thursday at the introductory press conference for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino that he expected additional staff changes. Less than 24 hours later, Kennedy is reportedly out.

The hire does make sense outside of 2023. Arkansas was seventh in the nation in rushing offense in both 2022 and 2021 with sack totals at 31 and 30 those two seasons.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire