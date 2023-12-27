Report: Arkansas’ Kenny Guiton leaving for job at Wisconsin

Arkansas wide receivers coach and former interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton is reportedly set to take the same job at Wisconsin.

That is according to FootballScoop.com. Guiton played for Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell when Fickell was a defensive coach at Ohio State.

Guiton finished his third season coaching Arkansas’ wide receivers. When offensive coordinator Dan Enos was fired around the halfway point of the season, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman elevated Guiton to the OC job on an interim basis.

Arkansas then hired former head coach Bobby Petrino to the gig full-time in early December.

Every significant member of the Arkansas wide receiving corps had announced plans to return to the Razorbacks in 2024. However, the transfer portal does not close until January 3, 2024, meaning some could change their minds. The next transfer portal opening is in the spring, for two weeks at the end of April.

Guiton took an Arkansas receiving corps led by two former Division II players this season and Razorbacks finished 107th in FBS in yards receiving per game. The two years previous, Arkansas was 63rd and 86th.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire