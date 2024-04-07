Report: Arkansas to interview Chris Jans, Darrell Walker for basketball coaching job

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek will interview Mississippi State coach Chris Jans and Little Rock coach Darrell Walker for the Razorbacks head basketball coaching job on Sunday, according to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Arkansas needs a replacement for Eric Musselman after he left for the job at Southern California late last week. Musselman took Arkansas to two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 in his five seasons (one of which an NCAA Tournament was not held because of COVID).

Walker was an All-American when he played for the Razorbacks in the early 1980s and has called the state of Arkansas home most of his time since. He was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year last month after the Rojans won a share of the OVC regular-season title. Walker also won Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2020 when Little Rock won the regular-season crown outright.

Before coaching Little Rock, where’s he been for the last six seasons, Walker started his career at Clark Atlanta where, in two seasons he took the team to two NCAA Division II national tournaments.

An All-American guard at Arkansas as a senior in 1983, Walker played 10 seasons in the NBA and was an NBA head coach for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. He also was a long-time NBA assistant coach, and a head coach in the WNBA and CBA.

Jans just completed his second season at Mississippi State where he has taken the Bulldogs to consecutive NCAA Tournaments, both teams winning 21 games in the season.

Before MSU, Jans spent five seasons at New Mexico State and led the Aggies to three NCAA Tournaments. He cut his teeth as an assistant under Gregg Marshall at Wichita State from 2007-14, after which he took a head-coaching job at Bowling Green where he spent one season.

Ole Miss Chris Beard, Kansas State’s Jerome Tang and McNeese State’s Will Wade were all reportedly front-runners for the job before the Jans and Walker news. Beard chose to stay with the Rebels and Tang was offered an extension with K-State shortly after his becoming Arkansas’ leading candidate.

