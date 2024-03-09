Report: Arkansas to hire Petrino disciple Kolby Smith as new RB coach

According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, Arkansas has already found its new running backs coach.

Kolby Smith, 39, who has spent the last four years with the Miami Dolphins and who played for Petrino at running back at Louisville, is reportedly set to take over for Jimmy Smith. Jimmy Smith resigned earlier in the week, reportedly to take the same job at Texas Christian where former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles runs the Horned Frogs offense.

Kolby Smith isn’t unfamiliar with Fayetteville. He worked as a grauate assistant at Arkansas in 2012 before leaving to work with Petrino at Western Kentucky until 2018. From there, he spent one season as the running backs coach at Rutgers before making his way to the NFL.

Arkansas’ running back room has a lot of bodies, but not a lot of recent production. Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson both return from last year’s roster, but they combined to rush for just 427 yards. The Hogs brought in Utah transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson from Utah and he is expected to be the primary back.

Kolby Smith played three seasons in the NFL, mostly on practice squads, after being taken in the fifth round of the 2007 draft.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire