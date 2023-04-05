Report: Arkansas a finalist for Houston’s star guard out of transfer portal

The Arkansas basketball team has already lost three players to the NBA Draft this offseason. And while one of them is expected to return to school, the two who are not are guards.

So when it was reported Houston guard Tramon Mark was down to his top four destinations via the transfer portal and Arkansas was one of them, Hogs fans had reason to rejoice.

Mark spent three years with Houston as a 6-foot-5 guard who specializes inside the paint, a la Ricky Council, the former Wichita State player who led Arkansas in scoring this season before announcing his intent to enter the NBA Draft. Mark averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Cougars while shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Arkansas picked up a commitment from another guard, former Washington point man Keyon Menifield on Tuesday. Menifield likely will slide into the role held by Nick Smith Jr. last year as Smith is expected to go in the early or middle part of the first round. A 6-foot-1 guard, he, like Mack, averaged 10 points per game last year.

The Razorbacks are still waiting on decisions from guard Anthony Black and forward Jordan Walsh about the NBA. Arkansas could also lose a number of players via the transfer portal, though as of Wednesday afternoon no one had left the team that route.

Mack also named Texas A&M, Florida and Kansas State as the other three teams in his top four. A decision is expected within a week, per the report.

