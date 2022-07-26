Report: Arkansas adds San Jose State to schedule

The Arkansas basketball continued to come into sharper focus on Tuesday.

Less than a week after adding North Dakota State and North Carolina-Asheville to the 2022-23 slate, WholeHogSports reported that the Razorbacks will play San Jose State next season, as well.

The addition of the Spartans provides for five publicly known games for Arkansas: NDSU, UNCA, SJST, Baylor and Oklahoma. The game against the Sooners is a return game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the game against Baylor is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Dates for the games have to be announced, nor have dates for the team’s 18 SEC games, though opponents for the conference portion of the schedule were announced in June.

San Jose State had the weakest season by far among Arkansas’ five nonconference opponents last year. The Spartans went just 8-23 and were 1-17 during Mountain West Conference play in the first year of coach Tim Miles’ tenure.