Report: Arizona WR Jacob Cowing visiting 49ers on Wednesday

Although the NFL draft is nearly a week away, there is still time for prospects to make visits at different NFL facilities across the league.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly welcomed an All-Pac 12 honorable mention to town for a visit. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing is visiting the 49ers on Wednesday.

Via @AaronWilson_NFL on Twitter:

Arizona @ArizonaFBall wide receiver Jacob Cowing, in the Tank Dell mold at 5-8, 168 with 4.38 speed, excellent route running skills, visiting #49ers today, per a source. Set school record with 13 touchdown catches last season. Caught 90 passes for 848 yards, 13 touchdowns in 2023… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2024

After three seasons at UTEP, Cowing transferred to Arizona for his final two seasons of college football. At Arizona, Cowing had back-to-back seasons with 85 or more receptions. In his senior year, Cowing recorded 90 catches for 848 yards while snatching a career-best 13 touchdowns. Cowing’s 13 touchdown receptions tied for sixth-best in the country last year.

Cowing put an exclamation mark on the end of his college career with seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Cowing was named Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP after his red-hot performance against the Sooners.

After the season, Cowing was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for next Thursday, April 25.

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire