Report: Arizona State football to name freshman Jaden Rashada starting quarterback

Arizona State is going to name freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada as the Sun Devils' starting quarterback, according to reports.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro first reported the news.

247 Sports' Chris Karpman wrote that the decision was made Tuesday and would be discussed after Wednesday's Arizona State football practice.

According to Karpman, the decision is for the season opener against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

For the balance of spring drills and even early in fall camp the QB battle seemed to be a two-player showdown between red-shirt junior Trenton Bourguet and redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne, the latter being a transfer who started 10 games last season at Notre Dame.

But Pyne injured his hamstring in ASU's scrimmage at Camp Tontozona, giving Rashada more opportunities.

And Rashada, a freshman, seized his chance, impressing in recent practices with his explosiveness.

Rashada, a four-star prospect out of Pittsburg, California, continued on the upward trajectory with his performance last week in practice, throwing two long bombs to Elijhah Badger in a recent scrimmage.

"If there would have been a clear-cut, no-brainer dude, if somebody would have played so bad that he wasn’t in the competition, they would know about it," Dillingham said last week of having to make the decision at QB. "So I feel confident putting all three of those guys on the field. Now we just got to determine after we watch film which one of the three gives us the best chance to win football games. That’s not saying the other two can not win football games, it’s just saying that this guy, in my opinion, gives us the best chance to win football games.”

Bourguet came to ASU as a walk-on in 2019 and did an admirable job last season when pressed into duty after then-starter Emory Jones was injured in the first half against Washington.

Bourguet, who hails from Tucson, led the team to an upset win in that game. He started the last five games last season, throwing for more than 400 yards in his first career start against Colorado in Boulder. And he did that despite not being at full strength, a foot injury slowing him for a second straight season.

"It's taken shape," Dillingham said of the quarterback battle last week. "No updates but it's taken shape, that's for sure. Different shapes. Depending on the day, depending on the play. There are definitely shapes being created."

Republic reporter Michelle Gardner contributed to this story.

