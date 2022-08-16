The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen.

TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the shots. His brother, Yaqub Talib, allegedly pulled the trigger.

Aqib Talib’s lawyer has issued a statement admitting that Aqib was indeed there at the time of the shooting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the lawyers statement explains. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”Yaqub Talib turned himself in on Monday . Aqib has not been charged with any crime. Based on a video obtained by TMZ.com, “Aqib was in the middle of the incident,” but “he is never seen participating in the violence.”Talib spent a dozen seasons in the NFL, playing for the Buccaneers, Patriots. Broncos, and Rams. He has been hired to serve an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night pregame show.

Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk