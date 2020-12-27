Report: Antonio Gibson to play vs. Panthers Sunday; Terry McLaurin out

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

 

There is some good news and bad news for the Washington Football Team for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Rookie RB Antonio Gibson will return to the field after battling a turf toe injury, but WR Terry McLaurin is expected to miss the game.

Gibson has missed the past two games since being injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his presence will be a big help to Washington’s running game. On the other hand, Washington will desperately miss McLaurin, who is undoubtedly their best receiver, but has been hampered by an ankle injury for weeks.

On top of those two injuries, it is unclear if QB Alex Smith will be able to play with a calf injury, or if it will be Dwayne Haskins who gets the second straight start.

