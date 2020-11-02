Report: Antonio Brown's physical fitness 'shocked' the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is just a week away from making his 2020 NFL debut, the closest he’s been to an NFL game in over a year. After being away from football for so long, the recently-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver could’ve had a lot of work to do to get back into game day shape. But just the opposite is true.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that to the surprise and delight of the Bucs, Brown walked into the facility in peak physical condition.

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

“As far as physically, they were shocked at how good he looked,” Glazer said. “He is in game shape.”

Brown is a five-time All-Pro and known to be a workout nut. Despite his frequent (and quickly rescinded) retirements, it always seemed clear that Brown wanted to return to the NFL. Staying in excellent physical condition would certainly help that happen faster than if he’d spent the last year eating cheese curls and binge watching “Real Housewives” while camping out on the couch.

As far as getting acclimated to his new team and their game plan, don’t worry. Tom Brady apparently invited Brown to stay in his Tampa mansion, so he’ll be around to help whenever Brown needs it.

Brown’s suspension coming to an end

Brown was suspended in January for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following a fight with a moving company driver that led to burglary and battery charges, but that is far from his only off-the-field issue. Brown has also been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by several different women.

His former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, has accused Brown of raping her and has sued him in civil court. That suit is still ongoing, and The Athletic reports that a trial date of Dec. 14-18 has been set, though it’s likely it will be rescheduled to a later date.

Brown’s eight-week suspension ends after this week, so while he will not be playing in Tampa’s Week 8 game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, he will make his debut for the Bucs’ Week 9 game agains the New Orleans Saints.

