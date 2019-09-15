Report: Antonio Brown accuser to meet with NFL on Monday after he refused to sign financial settlement

Antonio Brown will make his debut for New England Patriots on Sunday, but beyond that, no one knows what will happen. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Sunday that Britney Taylor, who has accused Brown of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit, will meet with NFL investigators on Monday.

Taylor, who reportedly got married this weekend, has accused Brown of assaulting her in three separate incidents that took place in 2017 and 2018 when she was employed as his trainer. In one he allegedly exposed himself and forcibly kissed her. In another he allegedly ejaculated on her back without her knowledge. And in the third he allegedly forced her onto a bed and raped her while she repeatedly yelled for him to stop.

All three incidents were detailed in the lawsuit Taylor filed against Brown. The lawsuit also says that a third person, an NFL rookie, was in the house when the alleged rape took place. Rapoport reported that the NFL will also will meet with that player, who was not mentioned by name in the lawsuit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Rapoport, Taylor and Brown engaged in confidential settlement talks for months before the lawsuit was filed, but could not reach an agreement. In fact, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Brown could have signed a financial settlement last week, right around the time he signed his new contract with the Patriots. If he had, Taylor’s lawyers would not have filed the lawsuit, and no one would know about the assaults. He obviously didn’t sign it.

Story continues

Antonio Brown entered into settlement discussions in April, which included mediation in May, culminating in a deadline last Sunday night to sign a monetary agreement that would end the sexual assault claims against him. He chose not to sign it.



More from Sunday NFL Countdown: pic.twitter.com/ybuPxivyuf — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 15, 2019

Rapoport also reported that if Patriots owner Robert Kraft had known about the accusations against Brown, he wouldn’t have approved the signing.

The NFL decided last week that Brown did not meet the requirements to be put on the commissioner’s exempt list before the Patriots’ contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But with NFL investigators ramping up the investigation and reportedly meeting with Taylor on Monday, things could change quickly.

The woman who has accused Antonio Brown of raping her in 2018 will reportedly meet with NFL investigators on Monday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: