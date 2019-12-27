Antonio Brown working out for Saints

Antonio Brown is spending Friday working out for the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Brown hasn’t played since September with the New England Patriots, who released him following multiple sexual assault allegations.

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

The receiver posted on Instagram that he was “back to business” and showed a free agent waiver form from the Saints.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Antonio Brown says on Instagram that he’s “back to business.”



🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vkMTg2FtYI — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 27, 2019

Per Schefter’s report, the Saints are doing their “due diligence” in giving Brown a workout to see if he’s ready to go and would be a fit for them going into the final week of the season and then the playoffs.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

It’s the same thing sources reportedly said about the Seattle Seahawks when they gave Brown signing consideration early last month. The Seahawks ultimately took Josh Gordon off waivers.

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly doing their "due diligence" giving Antonio Brown a chance. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Brown played only 1 game this season

Brown, one of the most productive receivers in football, has had a well-documented 2019 and it includes only one football game. He signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders in March after a successful career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And as the Steelers correctly predicted, the embattled veteran didn’t make it to Week 1 with his new squad.

Story continues

The Patriots signed him after he was granted a release from the Raiders, but he played only one game with the reigning champions during Week 2. They released Brown when his former trainer accused him of sexual assault.

The NFL is currently investigating allegations against the 31-year-old. In a statement released in September, the league said if Brown were to sign with a team his eligibility to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list “may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation.”

There has been no word or outcome for the investigation yet.

Saints going for playoff positioning

The Saints (12-3) clinched the NFC South on Thanksgiving, but are still playing for seeding in the last week of the regular season on the road against the Carolina Panthers (5-10). They are currently in third and can move into a first-round bye with a win and some help.

If the Saints were to sign Brown, and if he were to be eligible to play, he would join a powerful offense with quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas, who set the single-season receptions record, as well as tight end Jared Cook. The Saints are likely bringing Brown in for “due diligence” since Thomas has a hand injury that has limited him in practice.

Sean Payton told reporters late Friday that they worked out six receivers and are not planning on signing any at this point.

More from Yahoo Sports: