Report: Antonio Brown will travel with Patriots to Miami, is expected to play

Antonio Brown will make the trip to Miami with the Patriots and is expected to make his debut with New England on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to the NFL Network.

Mike Giardi was first to report that Brown would travel with the team and Ian Rapoport reported that Brown is expected to play. The All-Pro receiver was signed by Patriots last Saturday hours after being released by the Raiders and is facing a civil suit accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

Making the trip, expected to play. Will be a fascinating situation to watch https://t.co/dQktXUcp7L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2019

On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered little indication how Brown would be used or if he would play. He said the 31-year-old receiver, who practiced all week with his new team, had "a long way to go" in becoming familiar with the New England offense.

It became apparent Friday that the NFL would not place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list - which would have kept him from playing although he would continue to be paid - because of the legal issue. The civil suit, filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, was the latest in a series of controversies that have followed Brown since he was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oakland in March.

Brown, through his attorney and agent, has denied Taylor's allegations and said he plans to countersue

