Report: Antonio Brown to see foot specialist, but injury not serious

Antonio Brown has been a no-show at Oakland Raiders training camp the last few days, and it may be due to a foot injury. The star wide receiver is seeing a foot specialist on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Just learned that receiver Antonio Brown is seeing a foot specialist today #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 3, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that the injury is not considered long-term.

It is not considered any type of long-term injury for Antonio Brown, per source. https://t.co/TLeIngLgEh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2019

Brown began training camp on the team’s non-football injury list, but was cleared to practice on July 28. He did not suit up, though, on Thursday or Friday — much to the chagrin of head coach Jon Gruden.

“I mean, I think we’re all disappointed,” Gruden said on Friday. “We think he’s disappointed. We’d like to get the party started. We’d like to get him out here. He’s a big part of this team.

Earlier this week, Brown posted a picture on his Instagram story of his heavily blistered feet.

The 31-year-old could just be seeing a specialist as a precaution. The Raiders already took a risk in acquiring Brown, who wore out his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to trying to fit in with a new team, it is natural that age and health could come into play with his new team.

Story continues

Brown has remained relatively injury-free throughout his nine-year career. It will be important for him to keep it that way in 2019, as he starts a new chapter in Oakland for a franchise looking for positive momentum after last season’s 4-12 record and an impending move to Las Vegas.

The hope for the Raiders is that Brown gets back on the field soon and starts developing a rapport with new quarterback Derek Carr and the rest of the offense.

Antonio Brown's absence at Raiders' training camp may be due to a foot injury. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

More from Yahoo Sports: