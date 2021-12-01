Report: Antonio Brown to miss at least 2 more games with lingering ankle injury

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least two more games with a lingering ankle sprain suffered in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brown has missed five games since sustaining the injury and will miss upcoming matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills if the prognosis holds true.

During his absence from the field, Brown has been under investigation by the NFL after his former personal chef Steven Ruiz alleged that he had procured a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. The Tampa Bay Times reported on Sunday that the NFL interviewed Ruiz about his claim last week.