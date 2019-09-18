Report: Antonio Brown still eligible to play vs. Jets amid civil lawsuit

As it stands now, Antonio Brown is on track to play his second game for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the NFL hasn't made any decision on disciplining Brown after meeting with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, on Monday.

There is no update on the status of #Patriots WR Antonio Brown, I'm told, which means he's still eligible at this point to play on Sunday. The league often likes to have the status of players clear on Wednesday before the biggest practice day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed last Wednesday, but the wide receiver was allowed to play last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as the league looks into the lawsuit.

Initial reports suggested the NFL could place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list while investigating Brown, but based on Rapoport's (non-update) update, it appears Brown and the Patriots will be operating as usual unless there are substantial developments involving his lawsuit in the coming days.

Brown tallied four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins on Sunday and could play another significant role against a banged-up New York Jets team in Week 3 if he suits up.

