Report: Antonio Brown to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not Seattle Seahawks

Report: Antonio Brown to sign with Tampa Bay, not Seattle

Antonio Brown will not be a Seattle Seahawk contrary to reports of mutual interest between the parties earlier this week.

Instead, Brown will sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join Tom Brady, pending COVID-19 protocols are passed and finalizing the language of the deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Brown played with Tom Brady for one game in New England last season, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 victory over Miami.

Earlier in the day, Houston Chronicles Texans writer Aaron Wilson reported Brown was heading to Tampa Bay on Saturday with both sides "highly motivated to reach an agreement."

Veteran free agent Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to league sources. Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement. This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020

Then, Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud reported that a deal between Brown and the Bucs was "99% done."

Was just told the #GoBucs negotiations with Antonio Brown are “99 percent” done. He will be reunited with Tom Brady. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 23, 2020

Brown had been linked with the Seahawks earlier this week when Adam Schefter reported Seattle was "now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they're not alone."

“The reality about Antonio is he’s one of the best players to ever play this game,” Russell Wilson said on Thursday. “He’s always been a special player on the field.”

However, Brown's play on the field was not why he was unsigned until Week 7 of the NFL season. The former All-Pro receiver forced his way out of Pittsburgh and Oakland, has an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit opened against him by his former trainer Britney Taylor, and sent intimidating text messages to another woman who accused the receiver of sexual harassment. Within the threatening messages was a picture of the woman with her children.

Brown was cut immediately by the Patriots, his most recent employer, upon images of those messages coming to light.

Russell Wilson said on Thursday that Seattle could be a place for Brown to grow as a person.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with him or not, how serious it is with us getting him or not,” Wilson said. “But I do know that he can play some football.

“If he does play again, I think this is a place where he’ll grow a lot as a man. I think we’re going to continue to try and help anyone who walks in this locker room. That’s just part of our culture.

“The reality is that Antonio has had some tough moments in his life, especially as of late,” Wilson said. “He’s gone through a lot of things that he wishes he could take back and not do or say or whatever it may be. But I think he’s a special player for sure.

“I’ve developed a relationship with personally with him. Not everybody is perfect. That’s the reality. None of us are. Hopefully he gets to play football again.”

Brown will likely get the chance, but in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints suiting up for the Bucs rather than the Seahawks.

