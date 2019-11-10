Report: Antonio Brown not expected to return this season in NFL

Antonio Brown isn't expected to suit up for another team for the rest of the football season. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is still reportedly scheduled to meet with the NFL on Thursday, but don’t expect that meeting to change much between the two parties. Brown isn’t expected to play again this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Brown has not been suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but is currently being investigated for several claims of sexual assault made against him in a civil lawsuit filed in Florida. The New England Patriots released him on Sept. 20, and Brown has been a free agent ever since.

Schefter reported that if a team decided to sign him, Brown would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list immediately. That would require the team to pay him until the NFL finishes its investigation, which could last the rest of the season. They’d essentially be paying Brown to be investigated, so teams are going to stay away from him until the NFL makes its decision.

Brown went on a social media tirade on Thursday, just hours after the news broke that he would be meeting with the NFL. Brown again proclaimed that he was done with the NFL and demanded his name be cleared. He later deleted the posts on Twitter and Instagram, and posted a tweet clarifying that he’s “very frustrated” and intends to play again.

I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2019

Since Brown has done his “I quit” routine several times before, it’s hard to imagine anyone believed him.

Only time will tell if Brown and the NFL will meet for the first time since the sexual assault allegations surfaced. Even if they do, it’s unclear how that will change Brown’s situation. Schefter reported that Brown hasn’t turned over all the materials the NFL is looking for as part of its investigation. Brown wants to get back to playing, but it’s not going to happen any faster by keeping things from the NFL.

