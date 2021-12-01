Report: Antonio Brown will miss at least next two games

Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown hasn’t played since he hurt his ankle in Week 6 against the Eagles. He did not practice Wednesday, and coach Bruce Arians called Brown doubtful for Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown will miss at least the next two games. The Buccaneers are at Atlanta and host Buffalo the next two weeks.

Arians said Brown is dealing with a heel issue in addition to his ankle injury.

The Bucs are 5-0 in games Brown has played, and he has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden are the other wideouts on the roster, though Darden currently is in concussion protocol.

