Report: Antonio Brown meeting with the NFL to discuss sexual assault allegations

Jacob Camenker
NBC Sports Boston

The long-awaited meeting between Antonio Brown and the NFL apparently will be taking place in the near future.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Oakland Raider, and New England Patriot is set to meet with the NFL next week.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

While Anderson's initial tweet indicated that the meeting would be on Wednesday, she later clarified that the meeting would be on Thursday, Nov. 14 and that it would take place in person.

Brown was accused of sexual assault by multiple women shortly after his exit from the Raiders and led to his turbulent two weeks with the Patriots. The team ultimately made the decision to part ways with Brown after he sent threatening text messages to one of his accusers.

All told, Brown played in just one game for the Patriots and has remained untouched since being cut. But as Anderson noted, Brown is looking to change that via this investigation.

Still, while the investigation into Brown is getting underway, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that it isn't likely to end anytime soon.

So, it seems likely that Brown will have to continue to wait for another opportunity.

We'll have more updates on Brown's status as they become available. But it may be a while before he gets another chance at the NFL level.

Curran: Did the Patriots hold back against the Ravens?>>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Report: Antonio Brown meeting with the NFL to discuss sexual assault allegations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next