Report: Antonio Brown meeting with the NFL to discuss sexual assault allegations

The long-awaited meeting between Antonio Brown and the NFL apparently will be taking place in the near future.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Oakland Raider, and New England Patriot is set to meet with the NFL next week.

I'm told Antonio Brown is currently scheduled to meet w/ the NFL in person next Wednesday, at this time. My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's investigation, per sources. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 7, 2019

While Anderson's initial tweet indicated that the meeting would be on Wednesday, she later clarified that the meeting would be on Thursday, Nov. 14 and that it would take place in person.

Brown was accused of sexual assault by multiple women shortly after his exit from the Raiders and led to his turbulent two weeks with the Patriots. The team ultimately made the decision to part ways with Brown after he sent threatening text messages to one of his accusers.

All told, Brown played in just one game for the Patriots and has remained untouched since being cut. But as Anderson noted, Brown is looking to change that via this investigation.

Still, while the investigation into Brown is getting underway, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that it isn't likely to end anytime soon.

The NFL is expected to interview FA WR Antonio Brown next week on a date not yet finalized, source said. This is the first meeting with him and could spur others. The league's investigation into civil allegations of sexual assault & rape is not expected to conclude any time soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2019

So, it seems likely that Brown will have to continue to wait for another opportunity.

We'll have more updates on Brown's status as they become available. But it may be a while before he gets another chance at the NFL level.

