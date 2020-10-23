Report: Antonio Brown lands in Tampa tonight and is “very close” to deal

The Buccaneers, who already have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, soon could have another star weapon for star quarterback Tom Brady.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Bucs are “very close” to a deal with the still suspended Brown.

A report this afternoon broke the news that Brown will visit the Bucs. Rapoport adds the detail that Brown will arrive in Tampa tonight.

That will mark Day One of his COVID-19 protocol.

If all goes well, Rapoport reports, then Brown should sign a one-year deal with the Bucs by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after his suspension ends.

The last game Brown played — in Week 2 of the 2019 season — he caught four passes from Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown with the Patriots. Brady has worked on getting Brown to join him in Tampa, something coach Bruce Arians — who has a history with Brown from their days in Pittsburgh — has publicly resisted.

Brown has made seven Pro Bowls and four times has earned All-Pro honors. He has 841 career catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

