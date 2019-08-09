Report: Antonio Brown had grievance hearing today

The Raiders apparently knew where Antonio Brown was today.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders receiver won’t have his grievance hearing next week. Brown instead had it Friday, meeting for two hours regarding whether he can wear his old helmet.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post said a neutral independent arbitrator had no immediate decision.

PFT has reported that Brown’s preferred helmet is not prohibited but simply too old.

Brown will not play football again if he can’t wear the same helmet he has worn his entire career, according to Schefter. A source told Michael Silver of the NFL that Brown’s insistence at wearing his old helmet is “the most insane thing I have ever heard.”