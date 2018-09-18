Report: Antonio Brown did not show up to work on Monday

On the same day that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a cryptic “trade me” tweet, he did not show up to the Steelers’ facility.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Brown did not report for work on Monday. The report says there’s been no confirmation about whether he was given an excused absence but indicates that multiple sources did not know where Brown was. The Steelers didn’t have a practice on Monday, but the rest of the players on the Steelers were at the facility in team meetings. The Steelers are off today.

Brown looked upset during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and left the locker room immediately after the game, rather than staying to talk to the media. Brown is getting plenty of balls thrown his way, with nine catches in each of the Steelers’ first two games. But he has totaled just 160 receiving yards and is averaging a career-low 8.9 yards per catch, and he seemed to be having words with Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Although he’s one of the best players in the NFL, Brown has long had issues with team personnel and has been admonished by head coach Mike Tomlin in the past for not buying into what the team is trying to do. Now there’s another issue with Brown that bears watching.