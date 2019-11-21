Report: Antonio Brown countersues rape accuser for defamation, seeks jury trial

Antonio Brown is countersuing the woman who accused him of raping her in a civil lawsuit filed in September, ESPN reports.

According to the report, Brown is seeking damages for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements.

Britney Taylor, his former trainer, accused Brown of multiple incidents of sexual assault, including alleged forcible rape in his Miami home in 2018.

Brown was released by the New England Patriots shortly after Taylor filed the lawsuit and hasn’t played in the NFL since.

Antonio Brown blames his rape accuser for recent financial losses in a countersuit made public on Wednesday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown wants a jury trial

Brown denies the accusations and argues that sex with Taylor was consensual, according to documents obtained by ESPN. He is seeking a trial by jury.

He also claims that Taylor sought a $1.645 million loan for her gymnastics business that Brown denied as motivation to defame him, according to ESPN.

“In summary, after enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally,” Brown's filing states, per ESPN. “Taylor's acts have all but ruined Brown's career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm.”

Taylor’s attorney: ‘Will not be bullied’

Taylor’s attorney David Haas vowed in a statement responding to Brown’s countersuit that his client would not be bullied.

“Today, Antonio Brown countersued the woman he raped and blamed her for the self-destructive conduct that led to the demise of his NFL career,” Haas said in a statement.

”In the past, Defendant Brown has used intimidation to avoid responsibility for his actions. However, Ms. Taylor will not be bullied and remains steadfast in holding Defendant Brown accountable.”

Brown’s financial losses

Brown signed a contract extension with $30 million in guarantees after being traded to the Oakland Raiders during the offseason that was voided when the team released him at his request prior to the start of the season. His release followed a tumultuous training camp, but occurred prior Taylor’s lawsuit being made public.

He also lost out on $9 million in guaranteed money from the Patriots that was voided when they released him after Taylor’s lawsuit was made public.

Brown has waffled publicly on his desire to return to the NFL, with his latest public overture an apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft via Twitter.

He is currently under investigation by the NFL in response to Taylor’s lawsuit and has since been accused by a second woman of sexual misconduct.

