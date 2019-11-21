Report: Antonio Brown countersuing his first accuser, Britney Taylor

It looks like the next chapter of the Antonio Brown saga is going to be taking place in court.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Brown is filing a countersuit against Britney Taylor alleging "defamation" and "interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements."

Antonio Brown is countersuing accuser Britney Taylor for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements, according to documents obtained by ESPN. Brown denied all claims and requests a jury trial. More to come. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2019

Taylor accused Brown of sexual assault earlier this year. Brown was released by the Patriots about a week and a half after those allegations surfaced and he has remained unsigned since that time.

Brown recently met with the NFL to discuss Taylor's allegations, but no decision regarding his status has been made.

That said, Brown is reportedly optimistic that he will play against in 2019.

Over the course of the past couple days, Brown has had his name resurface in connection to the New England Patriots.

It all started when Brown apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft in an Instagram post where Brown said he was sorry for "the bad media and the drama" that he brought to the Patriots. Tom Brady liked Brown's post and that started a discussion about whether Brady would want Brown to return to the team.

Brady and Bill Belichick both avoided talking much about Brown's apology in press conferences on Wednesday.

While the Patriots could use Brown's talent -- especially as they deal with injuries to receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett -- it seems unlikely that they'll welcome him back to the team amid all of his legal trouble.

