Well, that didn’t take long.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Buccaneers and Antonio Brown have agreed to a one-year deal that will reunite the star receiver with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bruce Arians.

The sides still must finalize language, and Brown must pass both a physical and COVID-19 protocols, Schefter adds, but the four-time All-Pro is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints when Brown’s suspension ends.

It did not take long from the initial report that Brown would visit Tampa to a report that the sides were “very close” to now the report that it is done.

Brady has pushed for Brown to join him in Tampa since the day he signed his deal in March.

The last game Brown played — in Week 2 of the 2019 season — he caught four passes from Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown with the Patriots.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich also has been an advocate for signing Brown. Brown not only gives the Bucs another big-time playmaker but depth as the Bucs’ top wideouts, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, have battled injuries this season.

Brown, who has made seven Pro Bowls, has 841 career catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

Report: Antonio Brown, Bucs agree to a one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk