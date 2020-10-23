Report: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Report: Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Finally, the rumors surrounding Antonio Brown and the Baltimore Ravens can be put to rest.

The troubled wide receiver is reportedly set to sign with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining one of the best teams in the NFC.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources.



Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

The Bucs have a wealth of talent in their receiving corps. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin form one of the best duos in the NFL, and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay. Those three have all struggled with varying degrees of injury issues in 2020, so it makes sense from an on-field perspective why Brown would be a fit.

Of course, the question surrounding Brown has long been off-field issues. He remains under investigation for assault and harassment accusations, and he hasn't played for over a year as a result of his legal troubles.

Brown is young enough that his talent is still apparent, though, and he has clearly been hoping to play with Brady. Last year, prior to his suspension, he signed a short-term deal with the Patriots. Now, he follows Brady south.

The Ravens have never publicly expressed interest in Brown, but plenty of their players would have been happy to embrace the talented wideout. With Brown finally agreeing to a deal elsewhere, that speculation is done.