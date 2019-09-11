Report: Antonio Brown accuser planning to meet with NFL next week

While we wait to see what, if anything, the NFL and New England Patriots do in the short term after news came on Tuesday night that receiver Antonio Brown is facing a federal lawsuit that accuses him of sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer, that woman will reportedly cooperate with the league.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Britney Taylor, the woman accusing Brown of three separate incidents in a civil suit, is “willing and planning” to meet with the NFL next week.

That is the earliest Taylor can meet with league investigators, as Schefter tweeted she is getting married.

Taylor has opted to go public, which is why Yahoo Sports is using her name.

The woman who has accused Antonio Brown, above, of sexual assault and rape will reportedly speak with NFL investigators next week. (AP)

