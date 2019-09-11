Antonio Brown accused of raping his former trainer

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown stands accused of raping his former trainer in a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Florida.

The New York Times first reported the lawsuit which accuses Brown of three separate incidents of sexual assault and rape against Britney Taylor, a gymnast he met while attending Central Michigan and later hired as his trainer.

The accusations were made in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Florida.

The suit alleged that two incidents occurred in June 2017 and another in May 2018.

Brown is accused of exposing himself to Taylor and kissing her without consent in the first incident. In the second incident, he allegedly masturbated behind her while she was watching TV in his home and ejaculated on her back.

The suit claims that Brown bragged about that incident in profane text messages that were included in the lawsuit.

On May 20, 2018, the lawsuit alleges that Brown pushed Taylor face first into a mattress and “forcibly” raped her. She screamed “no” and “stop,” but Brown ignored her pleas and penetrated her, according to the lawsuit.

Taylor addressed the lawsuit in a statement provided to the Times by her attorney.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in the statement. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

Brown denied the allegations in a statement from his attorney.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” the statement from Darren Heitner reads. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

The statement claims that “any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual” and that Brown had declined an invitation to invest $1.6 million in “the accuser’s business project.”

“Mr. Brown, whose hard work and dedication to his craft has allowed him to rise to the top of his profession, refuses to be the victim of what he believes to be a money grab,” the statement reads.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports that Brown intends to countersue Taylor.

