Report: Antonio Brown accused of destroying property prior to Bucs signing

Report: Brown accused of destroying property before joining Bucs

New team, same Antonio Brown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a chance on Brown in late October, signing the veteran wide receiver as he finished his eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Brown apparently had another run-in with the law prior to joining Tampa Bay, however.

Brown was accused last month of "angrily destroying a surveillance camera" at his gated community in Hollywood, Fla., and "throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack," the Miami Herald's David Ovalle reported Monday, citing a police report.

The incident occurred on Oct. 15, per Ovalle -- 12 days before Brown signed with the Bucs -- and police found probable cause to charge the 32-year-old with a criminal mischief misdemeanor.

According to the police report, the homeowners association president declined to press charges out of fear that Brown "may retaliate against her employees." The president told Ovalle a different story, though: that the association deemed the incident too minor to press charges and that Brown had agreed to replace the broken camera.

Ovalle noted it's "unclear" if the Bucs knew of this incident when they signed Brown to a one-year deal on Oct. 27.

Head coach Bruce Arians suggested he'd have no issue releasing Brown if any problems cropped up with the seven-time Pro Bowler, so it will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay -- and Tom Brady, who has been hosting Brown at his house -- will handle this development.