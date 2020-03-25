Report: Anthony Sherman returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Fullback Anthony Sherman is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Sherman has spent the last seven seasons in Kansas City and has played in every game for the team over that span. Sherman has proven to be a versatile cog for the team under Andy Reid with his ability as a blocker and occasional pass catcher as well.

Sherman was originally a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and spent his first two seasons with the team. When Reid became the head coach in Kansas City in 2013, he made a trade to acquire Sherman from the Cardinals and he’s spent the rest of his time in the league playing for Reid.

Sherman had four carries for nine yards and two receptions for 22 yards last year for the Chiefs.

