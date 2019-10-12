Report: Anthony Davis’ thumb sprain initially diagnosed as Grade 1, MRI Sunday

In the first quarter of the Lakers’ preseason game against the Nets, Anthony Davis blocked a shot but sprained his thumb in the process. Soon after, he was taken out of the game and he had his hand iced.

The injury didn’t appear severe at the time, and it looks like it will be a mild sprain, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Initial exams on Lakers star Anthony Davis' right thumb showed no ligament damage, believed to be a Grade 1 sprain, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Davis will undergo an MRI on Sunday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2019





However, there are concerns around the team that the injury is more severe than we realize:

Source tells me Lakers are worried Davis thumb injury is similar to Drew Brees. Surgery would cost him about a month. Chris Paul has similar injury. — Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) October 12, 2019





Brees’ injury didn’t look like much at the time, either. Hopefully for the Lakers, that is not what happened to Davis.

If the MRI comes back clean, there are a range of recovery times within Grade 1 sprains. With treatment and a wrap on his hand Davis likely could play opening night — in 10 days against the Clippers — or at worst not long after that.

The MRI Sunday will make things more conclusive, and the Lakers will — and should — be cautious with Davis and his health. They also can’t afford for him to be out long with an injury.