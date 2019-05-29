Report: Anthony Davis still wants trade after meeting with Pelicans executive David Griffin

Anthony Davis reportedly entered his meeting with Pelicans lead executive David Griffin still wanting a trade.

Davis will apparently leave the meeting still wanting a trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

While New Orleans Pelicans executive Vice President David Griffin and All-Star Anthony Davis‘ agent Rich Paul will continue discussions, it’s highly unlikely Davis‘ stance changes on trade, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2019





The ball is now in Griffin’s court. Davis is under contract next season, and New Orleans will decide where to send him – or whether to trade him at all.

Griffin has discussed keeping Davis and trying to sell him on the Pelicans over the season. Since Davis originally requested a trade, New Orleans has won the lottery, hired Griffin and revamped the training staff. The Pelicans’ situation has improved significantly, and there’s logic to daring Davis to leave in 2020 unrestricted free agency.

But that route would be extremely risky, especially because Davis must make another All-NBA team to become eligible to re-sign on a super-max contract. New Orleans can’t bank on the larger financial advantage. Plus, for all the quick improvements the Pelicans have made recently, Davis still hasn’t budged.

So, New Orleans will probably trade Davis this offseason, maybe by the draft. He’s so valuable and could bring significant return for a team building around Zion Williamson.

In the meantime, Griffin can continue his longshot attempt to convince Davis to stay.