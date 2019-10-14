Report: Anthony Davis’ MRI clean

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

The Lakers reportedly worried Anthony Davis‘ thumb injury is more severe than it initially appeared.

They can rest easier.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:


Davis should return around the time of the Lakers’ opener, Oct. 22 against the Clippers. Maybe he’ll be back in time for that game. Maybe it’ll be shortly after.

There’s a lot of excitement around opening night, and Davis playing in Los Angeles is a big part of the appeal. But the Lakers are gearing up for a long season. They shouldn’t place too much emphasis on the first regular-season game.

