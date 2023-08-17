Report: Anthony Barr visits Giants

Veteran free agent linebacker Anthony Barr's search for a new team has been full of twists the last couple of weeks and it took another on one Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barr visited with the Giants on Thursday. That comes a little more than a week after Giants General Manager Joe Schoen responded to a report about an imminent visit by saying the team wouldn't be meeting with Barr.

Schoen said that the team wanted to look at linebackers like Darrian Beavers, Carter Coughlin, and Micah McFadden as options alongside Bobby Okereke, but Thursday's news suggests the team is open to going another direction.

Barr also visited with the Saints this month and there was a report that a signing was imminent, but Barr wound up leaving New Orleans without a deal.